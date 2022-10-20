Kharge to take charge as Congress President on October 26; Plan ready for poll-bound states

Newly elected President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme. The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal

Congress is expected to resolve the Rajasthan Congress crisis soon after Kharge assumes his position, added the sources. Also, Kharge will visit poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat soon.

At the same time, after October 30, Congress will show its strength in Himachal and Gujarat elections. Between October 31 and November 10, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold four rallies and four road shows in Himachal. October 31 was specially chosen by Priyanka because former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on this day. Priyanka has said that, had Indira Gandhi not been murdered, her wish would have been to build a house in Himachal after retirement.

Vadra will hold rallies and roadshows in Mandi and Kullu on October 31; Kangra and Chamba on November 3; Hamirpur and Una on November 7 and Shimla and Sirmona on November 10. On the other hand, on the day of the break of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will step out of the place of the Yatra for the first time and address a big rally in Himachal in the first week of November to boost the party's campaign.

Similarly, in Gujarat, after October 30, the programs of Priyanka and Rahul are being finalised. Rahul may not have gone to Delhi or elsewhere after taking a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra but will go to campaign in the election states. In Gujarat, preparations are being made to organize road shows, rallies and conferences like Mahila-Farmer-Dalit of both the leaders. That is, the Congress, which seems to be lagging behind in the campaign of the central leadership of BJP and AAP in Himachal and especially in Gujarat, is preparing to try hard in the election season of both states as soon as the festive week of Diwali ends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)