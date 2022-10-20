Left Menu

K’taka targets Rs 5 lakh cr investment in Global Investors' Meet

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the state is expecting to attract an investment of Rs five lakh crore during the three-day Global Investors Meet in the city, starting from November 2.The minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the event while the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari will attend the veledictory.We have set a target of Rs five lakh crore investment during the three-day GIM.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:53 IST
K’taka targets Rs 5 lakh cr investment in Global Investors' Meet
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the state is expecting to attract an investment of Rs five lakh crore during the three-day Global Investors’ Meet in the city, starting from November 2.

The minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the event while the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari will attend the veledictory.

“We have set a target of Rs five lakh crore investment during the three-day GIM. We expect five lakh people to land jobs from these investments,” Nirani said in a press conference.

Of the total investment, about Rs 1.78 lakh crore will be in the field of green hydrogen. Other prominent areas of investment for the investors are semi-conductors, electric vehicles and auto components, Aerospace and Defence, the minister explained.

For the Global Investors Meet, a total of 50,000 acres of land -- 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state has been earmarked for the investment purpose, Nirani said adding that the state has formulated lucrative industrial policy, aerospace and defence policy, data centre policy, renewable energy policy and semi-conductor policy.

Other dignitaries to attend meet are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce and Industries Minister and Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi.

According to Nirani, they have received confirmed participation from Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Starbucks co-founder Zev Seigl, Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Sterlite Power CMD Pratik Aggarwal, Biocon chairperson and founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

The state government is making all preparations to make it a big event. GIM 2022 will be a platform to join industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from all over the globe to explore new growth possibilities. This year’s meet will focus on getting political leaders, and business leaders to carve out the development agenda, he said.

“Karnataka State is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors. We are looking at forging partnerships with various business houses across India and the globe.” Nirani said he recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the United States of America, and Europe and domestic roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022