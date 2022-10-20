Delhi HC junks PIL seeking to continue usage of traditional lead acid battery in E-rickshaws

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Delhi Government to allow the usage of already existing traditional lead acid batteries in E-rickshaw and E-cart. The plea also sought direction to allow both types of batteries which are Lead Acid and Lithium Batteries in E-rickshaw and E-carts or choice may be given to the purchaser of E-rickshaw and E-carts so that he may select the particular type of battery in his vehicle, whether it is traditional Lead Acid Battery or Lithium Battery.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday said this PIL seems motivated and sponsored by some vested interests. The court also observed that traditional lead acids are very dangerous batteries. We should move ahead with the technology, the bench said. The petitioner Atul Vadhera stated that the Respondent/ Transport Authority passed an Order on September 1, 2022, wherein directions have been given by it, to allow lead acid batteries in E-Rickshaw and E-Cart till October 31, 2022, and mandatory use of lithium-ion battery in E-Rickshaw and E-Cart.

The Transport Authority has embargoed the lead acid battery in E-Rickshaw / E-Cart and promoted the lithium-ion battery and will not register the E-Rickshaw / E-Cart containing the lead acid battery. The plea stated that the Transport Authority had not apprised the E-Rickshaw and E-Cart Drivers that lead acid battery is used in every vehicle like Auto TSR, Buses, Trucks, Cars, even in Scooter bikes, and used in every home as single battery & double battery inverter.

It also stated that all other states of the country are allowing the Lead Acid Batteries but Delhi Government is doing partial with destitute drivers by not allowing them to purchase E-Rickshaw/E-Cart having Lead Acid Batteries. Advocate Vishal Khanna, who appeared for Petitioner submitted that since the origin of the E-Rickshaw only lead acid battery has been used in every vehicle and another place, and no problem has come yet. It was also submitted that the lead acid battery is easy to handle and cost-saving. Due to the use of lithium-ion batteries in E-Rickshaw, the cost of the E-Rickshaw has been augmented. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)