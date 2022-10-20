Left Menu

France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med ''green energy corridor''

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:13 IST
France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med ''green energy corridor''
  • Country:
  • Spain

The leaders of France, Portugal and Spain said on Thursday they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with an undersea “green energy corridor” that would eventually transport hydrogen.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the plan was to connect Iberia to France and the European energy market by means of a pipeline from Barcelona in Spain across the Mediterranean Sea to Marseille in France.

He said it could be used to transport natural gas temporarily, before it starts carrying hydrogen.

Sanchez made the announcement after the leaders of the three countries met in Brussels where they are attending an European Union summit.

No timeline or cost estimate were announced.

Speaking upon his arrival at the European Council headquarters, French President Emmanuel Macron said the scheme was aimed at opening up the Iberian Peninsula by developing a “green energy corridor between Portugal-Spain and France, and through France the rest of Europe.” He said the three countries will work on intensifying their electrical interconnections. Macron said the project could also add electricity interconnections.

Spain and Portugal had been pushing for the Midcat natural gas pipeline connection across the Pyrenees mountains with promises that it would be used for green hydrogen in the future. But France opposed that plan saying it was too costly, would take too long to build and was not the solution to Europe's energy problems.

With the war in Ukraine, Spain and Portugal had hoped the Midcat gas connections could be used to help EU countries struggling to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian gas.

The proposal was backed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera tweeted on Thursay that “the agreement for a green energy corridor Barcelona-Marseille is a magnificent decision which strengthens solidarity and commitment to renewables.” Sanchez and Macron said the three leaders would meet again December 8, 9 in Alicante, Spain to finalise the project, which will be entitled to European funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022