Maha: SinarMas to set up Rs 20k cr paper manufacturing unit in Raigad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved a paper manufacturing project in Raigad district at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

The decision was taken at the cabinet sub committee meeting on industries chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

A plot of 300 acres in Dherand in Raigad has been earmarked for the project, which will see investment by Indonesian paper and pulp manufacturing firm SinarMas, he said.

It will be company's first investment in the country, he added.

The cabinet sub committee on industries also decided to provide incentives to 11 industrial units, which will enable them to get benefits to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

