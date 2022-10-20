Overconsumption has created planetary emergency, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and called for the need to treat the earth's resources judiciously and respectfully.

Speaking about subsidies for fossil fuels, he also said it is better to subsidize ''people'' instead of ''things''.

Guterres jointly launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kevadia in Gujarat on the second day of his three-day visit to India, and also held a bilateral meeting with Modi.

''There is no greater challenge than climate change. Overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution,'' the UN chief said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Guterres said, ''The world has enough for everyone's needs but not everyone's greed...Unfortunately in recent times, greed is prevailing over need and we need to reverse it.'' The world needs a ''renewable revolution'', the UN chief said, adding that we must treat the earth's resources with wisdom and respect.

He also urged everyone to count on India as it assumes G20 Presidency to help usher in a new era of sustainability, fully in line with its history, culture and tradition.

During the day, Guterres also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' at the venue.

The UN secretary general also visited Modhera village, India's first solar-powered village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

It is desirable to subsidise ''people'' rather than ''things'', he said when asked about reports that fossil fuels subsidies in India are several times more than those provided for clean energy.

India has one of the most expansive programmes of social welfare in the world and provides financial support to hundreds of millions of families, Guterres noted.

''This is the right thing to do, to provide more and more support to the families in need and less and less support that benefits companies that are today making huge profits around the world,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Guterres held a a bilateral meeting with prime minister Modi at Kevadia.

