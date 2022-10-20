Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in September

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 7.69 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, in September, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

''Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.69 per cent & 7.90 per cent in September, 2022 compared to 6.94 per cent & 7.26 per cent respectively in August, 2022 and 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (September 2021) of the previous year,'' a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 7.47 per cent and 7.52 per cent in September 2022, compared to 6.16 per cent and 6.21 per cent in August, 2022 and 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (September 2021) of the previous year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of September 2022 increased by 9 points each to stand at 1,149 and 1,161 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL was at 1,140 points in August 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,152 points.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from the food group to the extent of 7.12 and 6.92 points respectively. This was mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, salt, onion, chillies dry, sugar, gur, vegetables and fruits, it explained.

The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 14 points in 19 states and a decrease of 2 points in Assam. Tamil Nadu with 1,321 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 908 points stood at the bottom.

In case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 14 points in 19 states and a decrease of 1 point in Assam.

Tamil Nadu with 1,310 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 957 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index numbers for both agricultural and rural labourers was experienced by Haryana (14 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, milk, onion, chillies dry, vegetables and fruits, and firewood, among others.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index numbers for both agricultural and rural labourers was experienced by Assam (2 and 1 points respectively), mainly due to fall in the prices of meat-goat, chillies green, pan-leaf, vegetables and fruits, it stated.

