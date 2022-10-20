Left Menu

Delhi-NCR AQI likely to cross 300 on Oct 22

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday said that Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to be 300 plus on October 22.

ANI | New India | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:24 IST
Delhi-NCR AQI likely to cross 300 on Oct 22
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday said that Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to be 300 plus on October 22. The Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting in view of Delhi's AQI forecast for 22.10.2022, as per the official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards "Very Poor" and further actions under Stage I will be intensified. "All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very POOR' Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.

In view of the current situation, the CAQM issued rules to curb the AQI in Delhi-NCR. According to Stage two of the GRAP plan, there will be only mechanical sweeping of roads, Coal-fired tandoors will be closed in restaurants and hotels, General use of diesel-powered generator sets (except for emergency services and industrial use) will be banned, Parking fees for private vehicles will be increased, Promotion of the use of electric/CNG buses as well as metro service for public transport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022