Prepare plan to increase livestock: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala tells Nagaland govt

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday asked the Nagaland government to make a holistic plan to boost animal husbandry and increase livestock in the northeastern state. Rupala, the minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, also asked the state authorities to submit a proposal to the Centre to help farmers involved in rearing of bovine species mithun. The minister arrived here on Thursday as part of his two-day Nagaland visit and held a review meeting with officials of the state departments of animal husbandry & veterinary services and fisheries & aquatic resources at Dzukou House at Raj Bhavan.

The local authorities apprised him of the fact that there are more than 2,000 mithun farmers in 297 villages of the state.

There are government schemes for the rearing of cows and pigs, providing up to 50 per cent subsidy, and similar programmes should be proposed by the state administration to encourage mithun farming in Nagaland, Rupala said. ''Your state should send the request and we will consider it,'' he told officials here. The meeting was chaired by state Agriculture Production Commissioner Y Kikheto Sema.

Advisor to Nagaland animal husbandry department R Khing, and advisor to state fisheries L Khumo and others were present there. Pointing out that livestock in Nagaland has decreased by 40 per cent, while the human population has been increasing, Rupala said that a comprehensive plan to boost animal husbandry should be sent to the Centre, besides proposals on the requirement of the state and details of projects which have been pending should be submitted. He also asked the state departments to provide details of funds provided by the Centre and its utilisation in the state.

He claimed that Nagaland was not able to fully utilise the funds provided during the 2021-22 financial year and did not send proposals for the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)