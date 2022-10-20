Left Menu

Dipping towels in liquid gold, Customs catches new method of smuggling

The Customs officials apprehended a man who smuggled gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well from the Kochi airport, informed the officials on Thursday.

Towels dipped in liquid gold (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Customs officials apprehended a man who smuggled gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well from the Kochi airport, informed the officials on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Fahad, 26, a native of Thrissur who arrived at Kochi airport from Dubai on Spice Jet (SG 54) on October 10.

The customs officials said that it is for the first time that gold is being smuggled in this way. "Fahad tried to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well. But during the inspection, the customs officers suspected that the towels in his bag were wet," said the officials.

The officials further added that when the accused was asked about the wet towel he replied that he had taken a shower before leaving for the airport. "The Customs officers did not believe this. Then the Customs officers inspected well, five bath towels dipped in gold were seized from his bag," added the officials.

"It will take a few more days to tell exactly how much gold will be in these towels and scientific tests are going on. The customs authorities have clarified that the gold is extracted using a very complicated method and cannot be disclosed for security reasons," said the customs officials. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

