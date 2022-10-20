Left Menu

Meet Aqsa Masrat, 10-year-old social media influencer from North Kashmir

Aqsa Masrat, a 5th-class student from Sopore town of Baramulla district of North Kashmir is a social media influencer who highlights the basic issues on social media.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:07 IST
Aqsa Masrat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aqsa Masrat, a 5th-class student from Sopore town of Baramulla district of North Kashmir is a social media influencer who highlights the basic issues on social media. This 10-year-old girl from Kashmir is making waves on social media with her engaging YouTube videos.

Aqsa Masrat, a student of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore, is known as the youngest social media influencer from the Kashmir Valley as she has left hundreds of thousands of people mesmerized with her captivating videos. The little girl regularly posts videos on her social media page called 'What Aqsa Says'. On YouTube, she has more than 2,800 subscribers, while on Facebook, she has over 58,000 followers. In the videos, Aqsa speaks about the scenic beauty of her home state and uses her social media to draw attention to problems in her community.

While talking to ANI, Aqsa Masrat said that as far as the videos are concerned, she used to spend a lot of time with her maternal uncle and she got inclined towards the camera and started making videos. "My maternal uncle is my role model. When I was 6 years old, I made my first video on Chili Kalan, the harshest season of winters in Kashmir valley," she said.

She further said that she started making videos on social issues like dog menace, traffic jams and other videos on the broken bridge of Sopore and on the price hike. Aqsa Masrat said that her mother fully supports her in this. Aqsa Masrat wants to become an IAS officer and her message to youths and their parents is to help their wards showing their talent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

