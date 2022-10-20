Ensure untreated waste water reach sewage treatment plants: Haryana govt tells authorities

Haryana government on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure that untreated waste water reach sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent the rivers and canals from getting contaminated. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government will upgrade 39 STPs by December this year. Apart from this, a detailed project report will be prepared by the state government under the 'Namami Gange Programme' of the Central government to clean the drains and reduce pollution.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the river action plan here, the chief secretary said that robust arrangements should be made to ensure that untreated waste water should reach STPs and common effluent treatment plants.

Kaushal said it is the moral obligation of the officers to protect the canals and rivers from getting contaminated, according to an official statement.

He also directed the officers to strictly monitor the laying of sewer lines and ensure operation of STPs in a time bound manner. Kaushal said that there was a proposal to lay a 589-km-long sewerage line in various cities in river Ghaggar catchment, out of which 553km line has already been laid. The work of laying sewerage lines in two cities will also be completed by the month of December, he said.

Similarly, out of 1,636 km line, 1,477 km has been laid in Yamuna catchment area, the chief secretary said, adding that the work of laying sewerage lines in the remaining three cities is also going on at a fast pace. Meanwhile, in another meeting, the chief secretary said the Haryana government will set up six automated vehicle testing stations in the state at Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Gurugram and Rewari. These stations are likely to cost around Rs 116 crore, said the statement.

While presiding over a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries here, Kaushal directed the officials of the transport department to finalise the draft of testing stations within a month, so that the process of setting up testing stations can start at the earliest.

Kaushal directed to carefully examine the technical and commercial aspects at the automated testing station operating in Delhi. He said that these stations will be built on a public-private partnership mode. Kaushal said it has been made mandatory by the Central government from April 1, 2023, to conduct fitness tests of heavy goods carrier vehicles and heavy passenger vehicles. It was informed in the meeting that at present a vehicle fitness station is operating in Rohtak. In addition, six more new stations will be built.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)