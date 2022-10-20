Left Menu

Students protest over 'classifaction of beef' question in BHU examination, meet Registrar

A question relating to beef in an examination has led to protests from students at Banaras Hindu University here.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:46 IST
Students protest over 'classifaction of beef' question in BHU examination, meet Registrar
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A question relating to beef in an examination has led to protests from students at Banaras Hindu University here. A group of students have submitted a memorandum to Registrar over the matter. They registered their protest with the Registrar and said action should be taken against those who had set such a question.

The question "write a classification of beef. Define" was asked in the Bachelor of Vocation Semester II Examination of Catering Technology and Hotel Management on October 18. It was a long answer type question. The students said that the Registrar assured them that action would be taken after conducting a thorough inquiry.

They said if the investigation is delayed they would lodge strong protests. The Assistant PRO of the university said that the aim of the course is "to teach the students about the food products cooked in India as well as abroad".

"It is unfortunate that controversy is being created to disturb the environment of the college," he said. The students said that the founder of the University Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya built a cowshed on the campus and a question on the classification of beef had been asked in the examination.

Former BHU Professor Rakesh Upadhyay had said on social media that information about who had set the paper should come in the public domain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022