Three arrested in Ghaziabad rape case

Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 38-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Meerut range Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar said on Thursday. "As soon as information regarding the incident was received at Nandgram Police Station, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Three people have been arrested in the case," the IG said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Ghaziabad Police to furnish a copy of the FIR along with details of the arrested accused and a report of the action taken report by October 21. The case pertains to the matter where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a jute bag after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for two days.

"A car and other materials have also been recovered. Further investigation is underway," IG Praveen Kumar added. According to the police, they were informed about the gang rape in a complaint filed by the woman.

"We got the information about the gang rape two days ago in which a woman had complained about the incident. As per the rape survivor, all the accused were known to her and a property dispute between the two has come to light," Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ghaziabad Nipun Aggarwal had said. The woman was allegedly abducted while she was returning from a birthday party on September 16. She told police that five men in Ghaziabad gang-raped her over two days.

SP Nipun had further said, "After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away and gang-raped her. FIR was registered and four people were nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We are taking all necessary action." "On October 18, police in Nandgram, Uttar Pradesh received information that a woman was lying near Ashram Road. They took her to the hospital. She's a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram," SP, Ghaziabad said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal in the notice sent by the commission to Ghaziabad Police said: "They brutally gang raped her and continued to rape and torture her for two days. They even inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. After that, they hid her in a jute bag and threw her out of the road. The woman was found in a pool of blood with an iron rod still inside her." "When the woman was admitted to the hospital, the rod was removed with great difficulty; the woman is now fighting for her life. We have issued a notice... there should be a swift arrest and strict action taken. This case is just like the Nirbhaya case... It is my appeal that at least this case be fast-tracked and these men be given severe punishment," Maliwal had said. (ANI)

