Left Menu

SII stopped production of Covishield vaccine since December 2021, says CEO Adar Poonwalla

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on Thursday said that the medical firm stopped the production of the Covishield vaccine since December 2021.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST
SII stopped production of Covishield vaccine since December 2021, says CEO Adar Poonwalla
SII chief Adar Poonawalla (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on Thursday said that the medical firm stopped the production of the Covishield vaccine since December 2021. "Since December 2021, we have stopped the production of the Covishield vaccine. We had a stock of a few hundred million doses at that time and of that 100 million doses had already expired," Poonawalla told the reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the developing countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network on Thursday in Pune.

He further said that some vaccines are allowed to be mixed with others for booster doses, "Now Covovax should be allowed be mixed soon in two weeks, So I think they will and should probably have the policy to mix boosters," he stated. "If WHO allowed it, then maybe the Indian regulator will and should allow it, but again boosters have no demand now. There is general lethargy among people. People are fed of COVID vaccines. To be honest, I am also fed up with it. We all are," he added.

"In India, there is no culture of taking flu shots as we see in the west. We tried when we launched a few vaccines in 2010. During H1NI pandemic in 2011, no one took it. Flu is not something that sounds scary to people. They just do not want to take it," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022