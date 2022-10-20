Om Birla extends Diwali greetings to construction workers of new parliament building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building and extended his Diwali greetings to them. He reviewed the construction of the new parliament building and expressed gratitude towards the workers for building the temple of democracy.

"The workers who are building the temple of democracy through their hard work and diligence deserve appreciation. Many of these workers are those who have been here since the laying of the foundation stone of this building," Om Birla said and also shared the memories of the construction work, from the laying of the foundation till now. "The pride of being a part of the construction work of the new Parliament building was clearly visible on the faces of the workers. Their hard work and labor will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic values in the country," he further said.

Birla also offered sweets to the workers and wished them a bright future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)