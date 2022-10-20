Left Menu

Om Birla extends Diwali greetings to construction workers of new parliament building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building and extended his Diwali greetings to them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:23 IST
Om Birla extends Diwali greetings to construction workers of new parliament building
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building and extended his Diwali greetings to them. He reviewed the construction of the new parliament building and expressed gratitude towards the workers for building the temple of democracy.

"The workers who are building the temple of democracy through their hard work and diligence deserve appreciation. Many of these workers are those who have been here since the laying of the foundation stone of this building," Om Birla said and also shared the memories of the construction work, from the laying of the foundation till now. "The pride of being a part of the construction work of the new Parliament building was clearly visible on the faces of the workers. Their hard work and labor will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic values in the country," he further said.

Birla also offered sweets to the workers and wished them a bright future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022