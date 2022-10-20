Telangana govt provides meals at Rs 5 each for attendants in hospitals

The Telangana government is providing three meals every day to attendants of patients at government hospitals by charging a nominal Rs 5 for each meal. Abdul Khadir from Golconda Hospital said, "We get idli and dosa for breakfast. We get rice and dal for lunch and dinner. We get one meal at Rs 5. It's a good initiative for poor people. We get sufficient, good-quality food on time. We are grateful to our MLA of Karwan, Kausar Moinuddin and Telangana chief minister KCR."

The citizens lauded the efforts of the Telangana CM for providing meals at a nominal price to the attendants at govt hospitals. "The Rs.5 food scheme of the government is good. We have been eating this for the last 6 months. We get idli, upma, bagara khana and pulihora for breakfast and dal, rice and curries for lunch. We also get chai in the evenings. We can fill our stomachs for just Rs 5. The KCR government is doing a good job for the poor people," said Subhash, a citizen.

Other citizens of the state too thanked the CM for providing food and said, "We get good quality food. We get rice, dal, curry, idli, upma, khichdi, curd rice and vegetable biryani. We get unlimited food of different types each day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available here." The people are grateful to the Telangana Government and Chief Minister KCR for the care and support of poor people. (ANI)

