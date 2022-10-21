The United States said Iranian military trainers had been sent to Crimea to assist Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine, adding a new international element to a war that has already worsened some geopolitical tensions. DIPLOMACY

* The Ukrainian foreign minister said he had discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defence systems and technology with Israel's prime minister. * U.N. chief Guterres has "spoken up very clearly" about Russia's war in Ukraine and has not stopped communication with Moscow, a U.N. spokesman said after Russia signalled cooperation with U.N. officials could be at risk.

* NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. POWER PLANTS

* Russia is attacking Ukrainian power plants because it wants to force people to leave their homes and move westward to European Union nations, President Zelenskiy said. * Ukrainians turned off domestic appliances, wrapped themselves in blankets to keep warm and remained defiant as they faced the first nationwide electricity outages of the war.

ECONOMY * Britain slapped sanctions on three Iranian military figures and a defence manufacturer for supplying Russia with drones to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

* Several countries aired frustration with Germany's refusal to cap gas prices as European Union leaders looked set to end yet another debate on the bloc's response to the energy crunch aggravated by Russia cutting gas flows following its invasion of Ukraine. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)