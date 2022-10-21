"Yogi Adityanath is brave and honest..." Atiq Ahmed says

Gangster cum former MP Atiq Ahmed loaded praises Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday while on his way to CBI Court, Lucknow. "Yogi Adityanath is brave and honest," said Atiq. According to reports, Atiq Ahmed was brought to a CBI Court in Lucknow. Gangster Atiq Ahmed was seen praising Yogi Adityanath from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Following the orders of the Supreme Court. Where the jailed gangster praised CM Yogi.

"Yogi Adityanath is a very brave and honest chief minister," Atiq Ahmed said while talking to reporters inside a police vehicle. According to a report, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal and were produced before the Anti-Corruption Court of CBI in a connection with that case on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that UP police on July 2020 arrested Khalid Ajim alias Ashraf, the brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed, an accused in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal. Raju Pal, a BSP candidate from Allahabad west, had defeated Ajim in the 2004 Assembly polls.

Pal and his two gunners were killed in an attack just after four months of elections in Sulem Sarai Bazar on January 25, 2005. (ANI)

