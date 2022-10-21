Left Menu

Assam police seizes contraband drugs from Cachar district, 1 arrested

In a joint operation led by Mizoram & Cachar Frontier and Assam Police on Wednesday one drug peddler smuggling Yaba tablets and contraband drugs was apprehended near Gunrah Town in Assam's Cachar district.

ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:32 IST
Assam police seizes contraband drugs from Cachar district, 1 arrested
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation led by Mizoram & Cachar Frontier and Assam Police on Wednesday one drug peddler smuggling Yaba tablets and contraband drugs was apprehended near Gunrah Town in Assam's Cachar district. The arrested drug peddler was allegedly smuggling around 2000 'suspected' Yaba tablets and more than 300 grams of heroin concealed in 5 soap cases, officials said.

The police investigation into this matter is underway and further information is awaited. Earlier, in another joint operation, Assam police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district.

Based on police intelligence input, a police team carried out an operation and set up a Naka checking at the Mokoi Bhanga area under Badarpur police station and caught two persons. During proper checking, the police team recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets in their possession from them.

"The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sir informed us that, two people carrying suspected Yaba tablets are coming from Badarpur towards Bhanga. We immediately set up a Naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area and caught two persons," Pranab Mili, a police Sub-Inspector of Karimganj district said. During the search, we recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing 1.85 kg in possession from them. We apprehended both persons," he also added.

The apprehended persons were identified as Hussain Ahmed and Islamuddin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022