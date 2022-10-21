Left Menu

DMK suspends party leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday suspended its spokesperson and senior leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-10-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 08:57 IST
DMK suspends party leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday suspended its spokesperson and senior leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities. On Thursday, Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture trolling Congress President-elect Mallikharjun Kharge and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Several Tamil Nadu Congress leaders condemned that and later the DMK took action against Radhakrishnan. Kharg was elected as new Congress president on Wednesday.

Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest and his opponent Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17. Addressing the media after his victory, Kharge said Congress has "continuously strengthened democracy" in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.

"Now when democracy is in danger and Constitution is being attacked, and every institution is being broken, Congress has presented an example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections at the national level. I thank everyone connected with the election," he said. Newly elected President will take charge of the post on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme. The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal.

For the first time in 24 years, the party has got a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022