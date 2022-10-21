ICOMM Signs 'Make in India' Partnership with CARACAL at DEFEXPO 2022

ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) and a market leader in developing and manufacturing Missile and Sub-systems, Communications and EW systems, Electro-optics, Shelters, Composites, as well as other systems technology such as drone and counter drones, signed a partnership agreement, following a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) / agreement with CARACAL, a leading small arms manufacturer and entity within EDGE Group, UAE.

The agreement was signed during DEFEXPO 2022, the Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, ongoing in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, until October 22, 2022.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, ICOMM and CARACAL will partner and develop a complete portfolio of locally manufactured small arms for the Indian Defence forces and market for international export.

At the signing, ICOMM Chief Sumanth P said: ''India's Defence industry is constantly evolving, inline with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. ICOMM's MoU with Caracal (EDGE Group, UAE) is a step towards making the Defence sector in India self-sufficient and self-reliant in light of the geopolitical shifts taking place throughout the world. Under the ICOMM-Caracal cooperation, the complete line of small arms will be produced in ICOMM's world-class design, development and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. Presently, ICOMM isone of the large companies in manufacturing Missile & Sub-Systems, Communications & EW System, Radars, Electro-Optics, Composites, Loitering Munitions, Shelters, Drone & Counter Drone System. Our entry into the small arms is a proud moment for us.'' Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: ''Building partnerships and seeking valuable opportunities for collaboration in the Indian market is one of CARACAL's key objectives, and we look forward to exploring these opportunities further with ICOMM, whose experience as an industry leader providing turnkey solutions across multiple sectors, including engineering and defence, complements CARACAL's portfolio of advanced small arms. Through our agreement to form a partnership, we can benefit from greater knowledge sharing, and can utilise our individual strengths, and our synergies, to reinforce our support of the overall 'Make in India' strategy.'' About ICOMM ICOMM is a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which is one of the largest infrastructure companies in India, with an Annual Sales of over USD 3.0 Bn with over 35,000 employees and working on various projects and spread across 18 offices across the Globe. ICOMM Tele Limited, having state-of-the-art facilities spread across 110-acre facility with over 1,050,000 Sq.ft of built-up area, established in 1989 is a pioneer and a leader in the fields of product designing, engineering, and manufacturing in the following segments such as Defence & Aerospace, Power, Roads, Oil & Gas and Telecom. Starting from a humble beginning of a company designing and manufacturing RF components, Antennas and Masts in 1989, ICOMM has been developing and manufacturing products for the Indian Defence Industry for over 25 Years in the areas of Missiles and Sub-Systems, Communications & EW, Composites, Drone & Counter-Drone Systems, Radar Systems, Electro-Optics, Shelters and Command Control Centre, UAV/Loitering Missile and Antennas. For more information, please visit https://icommtele.com About MEIL Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is a major infrastructure company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company was established in 1989 as a small fabrication unit. In due course of time, the unit made a name for itself in the manufacturing and engineering sector. With the advent of the new millennium, MEIL had started taking up minor irrigation and drinking water projects in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This forward integration move helped the company to emerge as a leading player in the infrastructure industry. In recent years, MEIL has employed its strengths in infra sectors like irrigation, water management, hydrocarbons, power, renewable energy, transportation, industrial infrastructure, etc. Currently, the operations of MEIL span across more than 15 Indian states. MEIL is consistently able to provide quality infrastructure at the most cost-effective rates because of its strength in manufacturing. The company has developed a complete suite of solutions in the specialized area of surge protection in pipelines which includes its own analysis software and proprietary engineering solutions for actual pipeline installations. The company also caters to the development of large scale backward integration through the manufacture of spiral welded pipes, HDPE pipes, and GRP & GRE pipes. The company is also executing infrastructure projects in the countries of Bangladesh, Zambia, Tanzania and energy projects in the Gulf region. On the strength of such overseas experience, MEIL is planning to explore more potential markets in the developing world. On the international front, MEIL has honed its project experience in countries like Bangladesh, Zambia, Tanzania, and the Gulf region (Kuwait) by exploring opportunities in the areas of water management, hydrocarbons and healthcare infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://meil.in About CARACAL Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL's product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL's experience reflects in the quality, performance and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad. CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae About EDGE Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

