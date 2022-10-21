Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia - officials

A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, authorities said, after Russian forces stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in the past few weeks, targeting electric power facilities.

Missiles hit an industrial facility in Kharkiv on Friday, its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said, adding that rescuers had yet to assess the damage and determine if there were casualties. Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said five people had been wounded.

The information on the Zaporizhzhia blasts was provided by regional governor Oleksandr Starukh. No further details were immediately available.

