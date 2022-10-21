Latur: Ooti Budruk wins district-level 'beautiful village' contest held by Maha govt

Ooti Budruk village in Maharashtra’s Latur has secured first prize in the 'beautiful village' contest organised at the district level by the state government.

This village located in Ausa tehsil ranked first in the 'R R (Aaba) Patil Sundar Gaon Yojana', the results of which were announced recently, said Dattatray Giri, deputy chief executive officer of Panchayat Department of Zilla Parishad.

The village will be given Rs 50 lakh cash prize as part of the award.

At the tehsil level contest, besides Ooti Budruk, nine other villages bagged top spots and each one of them will be given Rs 10 lakh cash prize, he said.

''The state government had implemented the Sundar Gaon scheme. Under this initiative, a total of 785 villages across 10 tehsils in the district were inspected,'' Giri said.

The villages were evaluated on the parameters like cleanliness, use of non-conventional energy, use of internet, biogas, tree plantation and conservation, standard of schools and anganwadis, he said.

