CM Sarma writes to Mamata Banerjee seeking probe into Assam student's death at IIT Kharagpur
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. Ahmed hailed from Tinsukia district in Assam.
His parents have filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintendt of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation. "In view of this, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state," a statement issued by the Assam Chief Minister's Office said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, says "deeply saddened"
Mamata Banerjee not doing anything about violence: WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar
"Such a shameful act..": Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Mahatma Gandhi lookalike asura idol at Durga Puja pandal
Some people are turning Gandhi ji into an 'asur'; people will reply to such shameful act: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Sourav Ganguly deprived of BCCI’s nomination to fight ICC chief’s election: Mamata Banerjee.