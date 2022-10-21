Left Menu

CM Sarma writes to Mamata Banerjee seeking probe into Assam student's death at IIT Kharagpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:26 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. Ahmed hailed from Tinsukia district in Assam.

His parents have filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintendt of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation. "In view of this, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state," a statement issued by the Assam Chief Minister's Office said. (ANI)

