Ghaziabad gang rape case fabricated, 3 arrested: Police

In a major twist in the alleged abduction and gang rape case of a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad, the police have said that it was fabricated to implicate the accused over an ongoing property dispute. Police have arrested three accomplices of the complainant woman for hatching the conspiracy.

"An acquaintance of the complainant woman, Azad, and two other accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal, had planned this (gang rape) in dispute over a property. All three were arrested. The woman is also involved in the conspiracy. Action will be taken against her too," said Meerut range Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar. "As soon as information regarding the incident was received at Nandgram police station, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Three people have been arrested in the case," IG Praveen Kumar said.

The case pertains to the matter where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a jute bag after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for two days. "A car and other materials have also been recovered. Further investigation is underway," IG Praveen Kumar added.

According to the police, they were informed about the gang rape in a complaint filed by the woman. "We got the information about the gang rape two days ago in which a woman had complained about the incident. As per the rape survivor, all the accused were known to her and a property dispute between the two has come to light," Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ghaziabad Nipun Aggarwal had said.

The woman claimed that she was abducted while she was returning from a birthday party on September 16. She told police that five men in Ghaziabad gang-raped her over two days. SP Nipun had further said, "After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away and gang-raped her. FIR was registered and four people were nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We are taking all necessary action."

"On October 18, police in Nandgram, Uttar Pradesh received information that a woman was lying near Ashram Road. They took her to the hospital. She's a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram," SP, Ghaziabad said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)