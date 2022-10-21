Left Menu

MP: Sweeper detained for peeping into girl's washroom in Chattarpur

A sweeper was detained for allegedly peeping into a girl's washroom in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Friday.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 13:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sweeper was detained for allegedly peeping into a girl's washroom in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Friday. The accused has been identified as Nitesh Karosiya.

Purportedly a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a student from the senior girl's hostel slapped a sweeper posted in the home guard office over the incident. On getting the information about the incident, Kotwali police rushed to the spot and took the sweeper to the police station.

The girls from the hostel also lodged an FIR over the incident. "A group of girls of the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against a person who used to peep in their bathroom. The police verified the matter and registered an FIR against the accused Nitesh Karosiya under section 354 c. The police also detained the accused," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

