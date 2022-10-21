"Motive behind Bhagwad Gita was 'Dharma Yuddha', Jihad's motive is..." Alok Kumar

International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Friday condemned senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil's statement and said Bhagwat Gita describes the lessons taught by Lord Krishna on how to lay down the life for dharma while the motive behind jihad is looting. Speaking to ANI, the VHP leader said that Jihad is prompted by the motives of robbing while in Gita the motive was the Dharma Yuddha.

"I am sorry such a senior and learned person like Shivraj Patil has made such a comment. Jihad is prompted by the motives of looting and to have the pleasure of raping the women who have been kidnapped. While the motive behind Gita was the Dharma Yuddh, the equanimity and nothing for self but to lay down the life for dharma. The two are very different things and I am very sorry that a leader Shivraj Patil has made such a comment," said Kumar. Additionally, International Joint General Secretary of VHP Surendra Kumar Jain claimed that the Congress leaders can go to any extend for the "appeasement of Muslims."

"It is very unfortunate and it seems that Congress leaders neither understand Jihad nor understand Gita. They can go to any extent for Muslim appeasement only for personal interests," said Jain. He said that the entire country is suffering from jihad due to the Muslim appeasement policy by the Congress party.

"Temple-to-temple visits by the Congress leaders are just a hoax. After Independence, DNA in Congress is only hatred towards Hindus and love for Jihad. Due to the Muslim appeasement policy by Congress, today the entire country is suffering from jihad. Due to this jihad, Hindus have been wiped out from Kashmir and beheading gangs ('sar tan se juda' gang) are active in the country" he said. Earlier on Thursday, Patil claimed that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well.

At a book launch event in the national capital, Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in the Mahabharat. "It's said there is a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam religion... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn't understand clean ideas, then power can be used. It is not just in the Quran Sharif, but also in the Mahabharata of which Gita is a part," Patil said.

"Shri Krishna also talks to Arjuna about jihad. It is not like this is only in the Quran Sharif or the Gita but in Christianity also it is written...Christ has said that I have not come here to establish peace but I have come here with a sword," Patil said. Speaking in Hindi, the Congress leader said that "if even after explaining everything, people do not understand and they are arriving with weapons then you cannot run, you cannot call that jihad and you cannot call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand."

Patil who was Union home minister from 2004 to 2008 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 was addressing the audience at a book launch of Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai. (ANI)

