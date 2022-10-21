Left Menu

China bourses say more stocks will be eligible for margin financing

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:18 IST
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Friday they would expand the scope of stocks eligible for margin financing and securities lending, in a bid to attract more capital.

On Shanghai Stock Exchange's main board, the number of eligible stocks will be expanded to 1,000 from 800 currently, starting next week, the bourse said.

In Shenzhen, the number of qualified stocks will be increased to 1,200, from 800 currently, on markets beyond its ChiNext board, where stocks become automatically eligible on debut.

