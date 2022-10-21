Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ doing the right job to ensure stable market
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:23 IST
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Friday said OPEC+ is doing the right job to ensure stable and sustainable oil markets.
He was responding to questions on a recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day.
