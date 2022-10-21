Left Menu

Breakaway Moldovan region takes steps to limit gas consumption

Moldova's pro-Western government has supported Ukraine during its neighbour's war with Russia and is concerned about stability in Transdniestria, an unrecognised sliver of land where Russian troops are based.

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria announced emergency measures on Friday to limit gas consumption over concerns that Russian state gas company Gazprom will reduce supplies. Transdniestria's Security Council said it had agreed the moves at a meeting on Thursday at which it said the region's gas deficit in October was 36.9 million cubic meters.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova is reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by a surge in gas prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Restrictions on gas consumption volumes have been introduced at industrial enterprises," the Security Council said in a statement. "A decrease in the volume of gas supplies to the Moldovan GRES (thermal power plant) will also allow for a reduction in consumption."

Transdniestrian leaders say they have been notified by Gazprom that it will reduce supplies by 40% in November. Moldova's pro-Western government has supported Ukraine during its neighbour's war with Russia and is concerned about stability in Transdniestria, an unrecognised sliver of land where Russian troops are based.

Vadim Ceban, who heads Moldovan natural gas company Moldovagaz, said on Thursday it had paid $53.5 million to Gazprom to settle its bill for September gas deliveries, and sent it a $27.4 million advance payment for October deliveries. Ceban expressed concern on the Telegram messaging app on Friday about the high level of debts among Moldovan household consumers and businesses.

He said Moldovagaz was initiating procedures for "shutting down gas-using installations of debtor consumers" to protect Moldova's gas supply system and prevent debts rising further. He gave no further details.

