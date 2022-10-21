Left Menu

Spanish minister says Barcelona-Marseille pipeline is substitute for Italy link

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:52 IST
Spanish minister says Barcelona-Marseille pipeline is substitute for Italy link
Teresa Ribera Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

The underwater gas pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille that was agreed between Spain, France and Portugal on Thursday is an alternative to a link between Spain and Italy that was once considered, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

The pipeline, dubbed BarMar, will connect the two ports that both have large oil and gas terminals and will allow the transportation of natural gas and green hydrogen between Spain and France, and pool European liquefied natural gas capacity as the region tries to wean itself off Russian gas following the war in Ukraine. The BarMar pipeline will replace a projected land pipeline across the Pyrenean Mountain Range, dubbed MidCat, that was pushed by Spain and opposed by France, leaders of France, Spain and Portugal said on Thursday.

BarMar also replaces a projected underwater pipeline connection between Barcelona and Livorno in Italy on that was considered at some point for the same purpose, Ribera told Antena 3, a Spanish TV station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022