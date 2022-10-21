Left Menu

German parliament approves suspending debt brake

Germany's parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:00 IST
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February. The 200 billion euro package includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel.

"The foundation for electricity and gas price brakes and other support has been created," Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on Twitter. "In this energy war, we must use our economic strength to sustain it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

