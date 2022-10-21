German parliament approves suspending debt brake
Germany's parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis.
Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February. The 200 billion euro package includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel.
"The foundation for electricity and gas price brakes and other support has been created," Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on Twitter. "In this energy war, we must use our economic strength to sustain it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine recovers more territory in region Russia claims to have annexed
Truss says to urge unity on energy security, migration at European summit-The Times
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia causes fires, injuries -official
EAM Jaishankar hold talks with New Zealand counterpart on Indo-Pacific & Ukraine conflict; raises visa issue