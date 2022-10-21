Left Menu

Supreme Court dismisses plea to open rooms in Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking the opening of 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal to enquire into the monument's history.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:07 IST
Supreme Court dismisses plea to open rooms in Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking the opening of 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal to enquire into the monument's history. A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh dismissed the plea saying it was a "publicity interest litigation ".

Dismissing the appeal filed against the Allahabad High Court order, the bench said, "The High Court was not in error in dismissing the petition, which is more of a publicity interest litigation. Dismissed." The petition was filed by one Rajneesh Singh, who claimed to be the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ayodhya unit, seeking a direction to the government to constitute a fact-finding committee and to look for important historical evidence like idols and inscriptions that are believed to be hidden inside the Taj Mahal on the orders of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

The High Court dismissed his plea on May 12. Before the High Court, he had contended that several Hindu right-wing outfits had claimed in the past that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a temple of Lord Shiva known as 'Tejo Mahalaya', a theory that was supported by many historians as well.

He had contended that there are 22 rooms situated in the upper and lower portion of the four-storied building of the Taj Mahal that are permanently locked and historians like PN Oak and many Hindu worshippers believe that a Shiva temple lies in those rooms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022