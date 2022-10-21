Left Menu

Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right job for stable mkt

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partners decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to secure and stabilise the market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:09 IST
Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right job for stable mkt
Abdulaziz bin Salman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partner's decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to secure and stabilise the market. OPEC+ alliance ''is doing the right job'', said Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman here.

The minister is on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to India next month.

OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, starting in November.

The decisions of OPEC+ are aimed at securing, stabilise and sustaining the markets, he said. Since the OPEC+ decision on October 5, Dated Brent peaked at USD 98.775 per barrel on October 7 and was down to USD 91.35 on Friday. The visiting minister held discussions with top Indian ministers including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Power Minister RK Singh.

The Saudi Minister said bilateral issues were discussed at the meeting. He however did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022