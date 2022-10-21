Germany's parliament approves 200 billion euro fund to tackle energy crisis
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:25 IST
Germany's parliament on Friday approved the government's 200 billion euro ($195 billion) rescue package that aims to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
It earlier also voted to suspend Germany's constitutional debt brake.
