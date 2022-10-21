Left Menu

India successfully testfires Agni Prime new generation missile off Odisha Coast

India successfully testfired the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha on Friday, Defence officials said.

21-10-2022
India successfully testfires Agni Prime new generation missile off Odisha Coast
India successfully testfired the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha on Friday, Defence officials said. According to the officials, this ballistic missile was testfired at around 9.45 am today.

During the test flight, the missile travelled its maximum range and all its test objectives were also met successfully. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established," they said.

It further read that the performance of the system was validated by using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including the two down-range ships at a terminal point to cover the entire trajectory. (ANI)

