Supreme Court turns down man's plea seeking to be President of India

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a man's plea seeking to be appointed as the President of India and asked the Registry not to entertain his further petition on the issue in future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a man's plea seeking to be appointed as the President of India and asked the Registry not to entertain his further petition on the issue in future. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that the petition is 'frivolous' and an abuse of the process of the Court.

The top court also said that the petition was "scurrilous". The court had turned down the plea filed by Kishore Jagannath Sawant and directed the Registry not to entertain his further petition on similar issues in the near future.

The court also directed the registry to expunge "scurrilous" remarks made by Sawant from the record. Sawant, the appeared petitioner-in-person, alleged that he was not allowed to contest the recent Presidential polls.

Claiming to be an environmentalist, he also said that he will work for all the "messy situations" of the world. The apex court in the hearing said that he can deliver speeches on the basis of his specialised knowledge as he is an environmentalist but filing the petitions in such a way is not the way. (ANI)

