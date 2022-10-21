Left Menu

Kazakhstan against rouble-only payments for Russian gas - minister

Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a post-Soviet trade bloc, should have a choice of currencies with which to pay for natural gas rather than be restricted to the Russian rouble, a senior Kazakh official said on Friday.

Reuters | Astana | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:05 IST
Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a post-Soviet trade bloc, should have a choice of currencies with which to pay for natural gas rather than be restricted to the Russian rouble, a senior Kazakh official said on Friday. The move is a fresh example of Central Asia's former Soviet republics increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.

The EEU is discussing the creation of a single market for oil and gas and Russia has proposed using the rouble as the currency of payment, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told a briefing. Moscow, facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine, demanded this year that Western customers pay roubles for its energy supplies, a move that protects the money from being frozen by foreign banks and is also aimed at reducing the role of the dollar in global trade.

But Kazakhstan, the second-biggest economy in the five-member bloc, does not agree. "Our position (during recent discussions) was that this must be an option to be chosen by the sides of a contract," Akchulakov said.

Kazakhstan both exports gas to and imports it from neighbouring Russia, as only some of its regions are rich with hydrocarbons.

