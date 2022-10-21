Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: 2 bodies of military personnel recovered

Two bodies of military personnel were recovered who were in an ALH Dhruv helicopter which crashed on Friday in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two bodies of military personnel were recovered who were in an ALH Dhruv helicopter which crashed on Friday in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Bodies of two personnel have been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the third body, Army officials said.

A total of five personnel were on board the ill-fated chopper. An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near the Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district today at around 10:40 am today, according to Defence PRO, Guwahati.

Earlier today, Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, told ANI over the phone, "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed." Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot died in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

