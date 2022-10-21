Union Minister Parshottam Rupala flags off mobile veterinary units in Nagaland

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday flagged off mobile veterinary units in a bid to help farmers involved in animal husbandry in Nagaland.

Such service-on-wheels will be available in all 16 districts of the northeastern state, an official said. Due to the topography of Nagaland, it is difficult to bring cattle to veterinary hospitals but the MVUs will now enable doctors to provide services at the doorstep of farmers and also conduct artificial insemination to increase livestock in the state, Rupala, the minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said.

The union minister is on a two-day visit to Nagaland from Thursday.

The MVUs are customised and equipped to provide veterinary services through a single-window delivery system that comprises diagnosis, treatment, minor surgeries, collection of samples, vaccination and artificial insemination among others. Nagaland's animal husbandry and veterinary services department said that the MVUs are part of an initiative for establishment and strengthening of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in states on 100 per cent central assistance.

This is under the livestock health and disease control programme (LH&DC) with the main objective to increase accessibility of veterinary services to farmers.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other state ministers were present at the flagging-off ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat Plaza here.

Rupala urged people associated with cattle farming to avail benefits from the scheme to enhance productivity and hoped that the northeastern state will overcome its problem of deficiency in milk, meat products and eggs.

Speaking at the launch of the mobile veterinary units, Rio stressed on the need to reach farmers associated with the animal husbandry sector in far-flung areas.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said the introduction of these vehicles will immensely benefit farmers, especially in a state like Nagaland where connectivity is the main constraint for providing effective and timely veterinary services.

After the event at the state secretariat, Rupala went to the aspirational Kiphire district where he would review the centrally sponsored schemes with officials before returning to Delhi in the evening.

