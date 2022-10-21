Havan, 'shanti paath' held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch

Left Menu

A havan and shanti paath was held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village on Friday.The rituals were performed on the 11th day after the death of the leader by seers and pandits who came from Vrindavan, Haridwar and Ayodhya.The rituals were performed in the presence of his son Akhlesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and grandson, family sources said.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:43 IST
Late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A havan and ''shanti paath'' was held as part of post-death rituals for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai village on Friday.

The rituals were performed on the 11th day after the death of the leader by seers and pandits who came from Vrindavan, Haridwar and Ayodhya.

The rituals were performed in the presence of his son Akhlesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and grandson, family sources said. The party patriarch's brothers and cousins, including Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, took part in the rituals. The family sources said 13 Brahmins were fed food and given ''dakshina''.

Relatives were also served food after the completion of the rituals. For preparing food, cooks wre brought from Agra. Strict security arrangements were made by the district administration to manage the movement of vehicles and crowd around Yadav's residence.

The veteran socialist leader had died on October 10 and cremated with full state honours the next day at his native place.

