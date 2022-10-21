UP hospital sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice into dengue patient

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has been sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets into a dengue patient who died later, according to an official. A probe was ordered after the incident came to light in which, according to Additional Chief Medical Officer, Dr AK Tiwari, "some irregularities" were found.

"CMO ordered a probe after the patient died. In the probe, some irregularities were found. It has been sealed till the probe is completed," the additional CMO said on Thursday. "It is a matter of probe. The probe will take action. The complainant has filed an FIR."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured strict action against the hospital if found guilty. He said that the platelets packet has been sent for testing. "Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering 'Mossami' juice to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak tweeted in Hindi.

However, according to the owner of the hospital, Saurabh Mishra, the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient. "The attendants were given the slip to bring platelets. They brought 5 units of platelets in the evening. When 3 units were used, there was a reaction on the patient, we stopped the transfusion. The platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient were transfused to the patient. It belonged to the SRN Blood Bank. The hospital has no responsibility for it," he said.

Stating that the hospital does not have the authority to test the platelets, he held the attendants responsible for bringing the platelets. "We do not have the authority to test the platelets to verify their validity. We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic," he said.

"We had referred the patient to the higher centre after the attendants requested following the deterioration in the patient's health. The patient had not died here, the death happened two days later in another hospital," Mishra added. Further probe into the matter is underway.

