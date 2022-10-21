Left Menu

Odisha to rejuvenate Mahanadi drainage channel

Mohapatra also asked them to be careful about the time of implementing the project to avoid any ingress of high flood water from Mahanadi river, it said.Four bridges will be constructed to connect village roads on both sides of the channel.The natural channel originated from the right embankment of Mahanadi river near Ayatpur village in the district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:53 IST
Odisha to rejuvenate Mahanadi drainage channel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government will rejuvenate a drainage channel of Mahanadi river in Cuttack district, a project that could help in irrigation, growing cash crops and fishing activities, an official release on Friday.

The mouth of the channel Suka Paika, or dead river, was closed in the 1950s as a high flood control measure and now a target has been set to complete the rejuvenation work within 18 months, it said.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra held a meeting with the engineers concerned at the secretariat and directed the water resources department to float a tender soon for renovation of the channel.

Rs 49.67 crore was approved for the purpose in the meeting, the release said.

He asked engineers to keep the renovated channel filled with water throughout the year so that famers can utilise it for irrigation. Mohapatra also asked them to be careful about the time of implementing the project to avoid any ingress of high flood water from Mahanadi river, it said.

Four bridges will be constructed to connect village roads on both sides of the channel.

The natural channel originated from the right embankment of Mahanadi river near Ayatpur village in the district. After flowing through about 30.45 km across 21 gram panchayats in three blocks, the channel merged again with the river at Bankala near Tarapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022