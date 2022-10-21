Odisha to rejuvenate Mahanadi drainage channel

The Odisha government will rejuvenate a drainage channel of Mahanadi river in Cuttack district, a project that could help in irrigation, growing cash crops and fishing activities, an official release on Friday.

The mouth of the channel Suka Paika, or dead river, was closed in the 1950s as a high flood control measure and now a target has been set to complete the rejuvenation work within 18 months, it said.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra held a meeting with the engineers concerned at the secretariat and directed the water resources department to float a tender soon for renovation of the channel.

Rs 49.67 crore was approved for the purpose in the meeting, the release said.

He asked engineers to keep the renovated channel filled with water throughout the year so that famers can utilise it for irrigation. Mohapatra also asked them to be careful about the time of implementing the project to avoid any ingress of high flood water from Mahanadi river, it said.

Four bridges will be constructed to connect village roads on both sides of the channel.

The natural channel originated from the right embankment of Mahanadi river near Ayatpur village in the district. After flowing through about 30.45 km across 21 gram panchayats in three blocks, the channel merged again with the river at Bankala near Tarapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)