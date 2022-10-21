Russian-installed Kherson official: Kyiv's claims of mines laid at Nova Kakhovka dam "false" -RIA

A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region on Friday said that allegations by Kyiv that Russia has begun mining the Nova Kakhovka dam are "false", state-owned news agency RIA reported. RIA quoted Kirill Stremousov as denying suggestions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia is planning to blow up the dam in order to flood parts of the Kherson region where its troops are under pressure from Ukrainian advances.

