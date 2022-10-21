"I will remain barefoot untill..," Madhya Pradesh minister's vow

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar has made a vow to remain barefoot till the condition of roads in his constituency gets improved. Notably, Energy Minister Tomar was on a surprise inspection of the roads in his assembly constituency. He was inspecting the bad roads in his area. During this, the public narrated the pain that they were suffering due to the poor roads in the area.

They told the minister that he had already inspected and reprimanded the officers. But the construction of roads is far away, even the pits have not been filled. After that Tomar apologised to the public with folded hands and took the resolution. "Unless the condition of the roads of the Gwalior assembly constituency is improved, I will not wear slippers and shoes. I will remain barefoot," he said.

"It is my belief that when I walk barefoot, I will feel the pain of pebbles and bad roads. I will realise the trouble of the public," Tomar added. Instructions have been given to the officers of the corporation and asked them to fix the roads soon. Action will be taken against the negligent officers and employees, the minister added. (ANI)

