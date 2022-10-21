Left Menu

"I will remain barefoot untill..," Madhya Pradesh minister's vow

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar has made a vow to remain barefoot till the condition of roads in his constituency gets improved.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:44 IST
"I will remain barefoot untill..," Madhya Pradesh minister's vow
Minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar walking barefoot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar has made a vow to remain barefoot till the condition of roads in his constituency gets improved. Notably, Energy Minister Tomar was on a surprise inspection of the roads in his assembly constituency. He was inspecting the bad roads in his area. During this, the public narrated the pain that they were suffering due to the poor roads in the area.

They told the minister that he had already inspected and reprimanded the officers. But the construction of roads is far away, even the pits have not been filled. After that Tomar apologised to the public with folded hands and took the resolution. "Unless the condition of the roads of the Gwalior assembly constituency is improved, I will not wear slippers and shoes. I will remain barefoot," he said.

"It is my belief that when I walk barefoot, I will feel the pain of pebbles and bad roads. I will realise the trouble of the public," Tomar added. Instructions have been given to the officers of the corporation and asked them to fix the roads soon. Action will be taken against the negligent officers and employees, the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022