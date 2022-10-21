Left Menu

Assam: Minor siblings drown in pond in Barpeta while playing

Two brothers drowned in a village pond in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday.

ANI | Barpeta (Assam) | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two brothers drowned in a village pond in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday. The incident occurred at Gopalpur village in the lower Assam district when the siblings, aged between 6-7 years, slipped into the pond.

A relative of the deceased minors stated that the brothers slipped into the deep water while playing near the pond. "We searched them in the nearby areas but could not find them. Later when we looked for them in the pond, we found their bodies," the relative said.

After recovering the bodies, the locals informed the police which sent these bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. Previously on August 2, a similar incident was reported wherein two minor boys drowned in a pond in the Biswanath district along the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, the deceased children had gone to the pond for bathing when the incident occurred and the locals safely rescued a third minor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

