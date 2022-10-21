Telangana rape case: Edu Minister directs cancellation of school

Telangana Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) to cancel the recognition of the DAV school after the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in a school. The Education Minister further added that a special team will be formed under the Director of Education, Women and Child Welfare with a DGI level officer to ensure no such incident occur again, informed the officials.

The matter pertains to an alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl in DAV school in Banjarahills on Thursday. Later, parents gathered at DAV school in the Neredmet branch and demanded answers about the incident that happened in another branch. A heated discussion took place between parents and the school principal, informed sources.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

