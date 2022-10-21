Mexico president says U.S. and Venezuela working to restore relations
The United States and Venezuela are working towards restoring relations, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday during a regular news conference.
"I know they're working towards an agreement," the president said.
