Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepare to push Moscow's troops from Kherson in one of the war's most important battles. FIGHTING

* A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region said allegations by Kyiv that Russia has begun mining the Nova Kakhovka dam are "false", state-owned news agency RIA reported. Moscow has accused Ukraine of missile attacks on the dam, allegations Kyiv has denied. * A series of blasts rocked Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv early on Friday morning, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov and mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

* Four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Thursday, the Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor said. Ukraine said it had hit a barge crossing after a curfew which meant civilians should not be out. * Russia has hit at least half of Ukraine's thermal generation capacity and caused billions of dollars of damage in attacks since Oct. 10, but not all stricken power units have stopped working completely, Ukraine's energy minister said.

* He also said he saw no signs of progress towards a deal involving Russia, Ukraine and the U.N. nuclear watchdog on protecting the frontline Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine is taking down 85% of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones fired by Russia but needs its allies' support to prevent Tehran selling Moscow ballistic missiles, an air force spokesperson said on Friday. * The Ukrainian foreign minister said he had discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defence systems and technology with Israel's prime minister.

* U.N. chief Guterres has "spoken up very clearly" about Russia's war in Ukraine and has not stopped communication with Moscow, a U.N. spokesman said after Russia signalled cooperation with U.N. officials could be at risk. ECONOMY

* Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian military figures and a defence manufacturer for supplying Russia with drones to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine. * Several countries aired frustration with Germany's refusal to cap gas prices as European Union leaders looked set to end yet another debate on the bloc's response to the energy crunch aggravated by Russia cutting gas flows following its invasion of Ukraine.

